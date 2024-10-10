Millennium Management LLC Purchases 23,168 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,168 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.81% of Argan worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Argan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth $95,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3,321.4% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 84.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $111.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84.

Argan Increases Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Argan had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $227.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 15,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total transaction of $1,177,273.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,830.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 1,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $110,095.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,680. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hibbert Watson sold 15,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $1,177,273.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,830.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,475. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.