AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,915 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.
