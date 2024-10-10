AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 7,789 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAON. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,267,000 after acquiring an additional 61,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 99.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AAON by 79.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 58,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in AAON by 71.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after buying an additional 219,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in AAON by 18.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at $448,850.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,337.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAON opened at $109.48 on Thursday. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

AAON Profile

(Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.