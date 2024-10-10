Millennium Management LLC Acquires 921,271 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 404.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,149,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921,271 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Relay Therapeutics worth $7,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLAY stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,948,799.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 36,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $332,923.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,799.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $115,486.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,333.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,717 shares of company stock worth $652,955. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

