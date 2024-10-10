AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,073,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,091 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Olaplex worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLPX. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Olaplex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 38.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 183,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $376,160.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265.65. The trade was a 300.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.22.

Olaplex Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.44. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

