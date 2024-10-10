Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 380,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Waystar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at approximately $800,003,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth $106,468,000. TPG GP A LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the second quarter worth $85,910,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at $28,357,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at $9,010,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on WAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Waystar from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of WAY opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.06.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. Waystar’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

