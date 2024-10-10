AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 277.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,200,000 after buying an additional 698,381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,064,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,103,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,098,000 after acquiring an additional 123,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after acquiring an additional 72,224 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.35.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

