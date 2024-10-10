The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,897 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of The Hackett Group worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 111.8% in the first quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 144,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 273.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,480,000 after acquiring an additional 61,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 488,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Roth Capital lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The Hackett Group Stock Up 0.2 %

HCKT opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $704.43 million, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.16 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.92%.

About The Hackett Group

(Free Report)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.