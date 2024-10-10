Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXT. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter worth $203,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $77.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.75. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.53 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,714.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

