Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,404,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $354,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,974 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,061,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,496,000 after buying an additional 613,067 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,587,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,663,000. Institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

ARWR opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.33. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.80). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 152.95%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

