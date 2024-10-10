Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 180.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,946 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Nordic American Tankers worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,606,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,195,000 after acquiring an additional 621,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,526,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 40.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,499,565 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 275,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at about $4,373,000. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $762.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of -0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on NAT. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

