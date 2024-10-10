New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $168,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $178,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYMT opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.41. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -43.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

