AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 13,195 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,465,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $9,867,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.55 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.