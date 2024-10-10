Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,291 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shake Shack worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 101.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,990,000 after acquiring an additional 273,822 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 579,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after purchasing an additional 236,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 471.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 255,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after purchasing an additional 210,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 1st quarter valued at $16,365,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 41.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Down 0.4 %

SHAK stock opened at $108.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.40, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.83. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In other news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,299.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,860,974.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,382. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Profile



Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

