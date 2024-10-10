AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 1,004.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 101,226 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Century Aluminum worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 169,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 43.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 69,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

CENX stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $21.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 10.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

