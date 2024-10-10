AQR Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of AOSL opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.79 and a beta of 2.41. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $47.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
In related news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,304.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $128,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,304.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 10,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 296,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,066.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha and Omega Semiconductor
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.