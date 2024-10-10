Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 700,583 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 334,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after acquiring an additional 286,618 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.
Portillo’s Stock Performance
Portillo’s stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $895.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Portillo’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.
About Portillo’s
Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.
