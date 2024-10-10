Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 458,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,838 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 14.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,604,000 after purchasing an additional 700,583 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,324,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,099,000 after acquiring an additional 334,731 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 22.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,300,000 after acquiring an additional 286,618 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Portillo’s by 28.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Portillo’s stock opened at $12.27 on Thursday. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $895.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.44 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTLO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Portillo’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTLO

About Portillo’s

(Free Report)

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.