Fonville Wealth Management LLC Has $3.38 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,565 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 44.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 1,296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 190,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $84,889,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,189,942.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.04, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock valued at $77,916,485 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $417.46 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $324.39 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $417.81 and its 200-day moving average is $424.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $493.94.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

