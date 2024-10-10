North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,002 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 212,581 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,939,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 7,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 23,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,937,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $506.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.94.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.7 %

MSFT stock opened at $417.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $424.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.39 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.96% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, September 16th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,473,703.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 14,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.41, for a total value of $6,009,869.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,473,703.53. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.59, for a total value of $16,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,349,953.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

