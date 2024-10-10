Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in DaVita by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Up 3.2 %

DaVita stock opened at $159.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $166.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DaVita

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares in the company, valued at $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.