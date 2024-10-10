Creative Planning Boosts Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Creative Planning increased its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.3% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCC opened at $60.84 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

