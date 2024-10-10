Creative Planning Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novanta by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,815,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,565,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Novanta by 10.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 448,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,172,000 after acquiring an additional 41,296 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2,287.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 40,443 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Novanta by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,565,000 after acquiring an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $329,729.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,697,095.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 16,918 shares of company stock worth $2,959,770 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $174.98 on Thursday. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.20 and a 52 week high of $187.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.66 and a beta of 1.28.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

