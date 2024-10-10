Creative Planning Has $1.28 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

NYSE:BKH opened at $59.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $47.49 and a 52 week high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKH. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

