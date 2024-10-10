Creative Planning Increases Stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.21% of Independent Bank worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1,729.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 64.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Independent Bank stock opened at $32.31 on Thursday. Independent Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $675.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:IBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $81.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $27.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christina Keller sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,754.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

