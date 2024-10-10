Creative Planning Acquires 7,051 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 1,370.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.56. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

