FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,535,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,247,000 after buying an additional 149,722 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $22,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,439,000 after buying an additional 97,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,164,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $224.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.10. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

