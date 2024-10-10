Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 96.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,011,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,159,000 after acquiring an additional 274,674 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Prudential by 13.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 128,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 72,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 795,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 103,625 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Prudential Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PUK opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

Prudential Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.1368 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.44%.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

