Creative Planning Buys 642 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Creative Planning grew its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6,195.6% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $373.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $194.59 and a 52 week high of $375.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

