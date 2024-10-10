Creative Planning Increases Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Creative Planning grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 911.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.44.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

