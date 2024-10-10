Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.10% of Winmark worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Winmark by 197.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Winmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,546.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Winmark news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.09, for a total value of $236,167.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,125.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total transaction of $953,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,546.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $365.66 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a 52 week low of $330.25 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.92.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 32.88%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

