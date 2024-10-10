Creative Planning Has $1.29 Million Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,749,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brink’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Brink’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 928,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,678 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 15,919.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 800,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,018,000 after acquiring an additional 795,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $111.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $64.15 and a 12-month high of $115.91.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCO. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

