Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 633.3% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 944.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.7 %

DBRG opened at $14.94 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.95.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $390.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.05 million. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 35.10%. Equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.58%.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

