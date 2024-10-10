Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,948 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

PLTR stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.42 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,000,059.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $799,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,452,139.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,831,855 shares of company stock valued at $649,330,295. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

