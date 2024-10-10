Algert Global LLC Has $241,000 Stock Position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Free Report) by 84.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 161,418 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,567,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 495.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Newpark Resources by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 38,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.23 million, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.86. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Newpark Resources, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

