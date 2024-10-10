Alan Taylor Sells 2,638 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $34,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,484,011. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $290,628.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80.

On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $3,812.50.

On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.

On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40.

Weave Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $950.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Weave Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 181,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

