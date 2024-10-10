Alan Taylor Sells 2,638 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Taylor sold 2,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $34,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 421,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,484,011. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Alan Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Alan Taylor sold 22,356 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $290,628.00.
- On Monday, September 30th, Alan Taylor sold 4,296 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $56,062.80.
- On Friday, September 27th, Alan Taylor sold 305 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $3,812.50.
- On Friday, September 20th, Alan Taylor sold 24,499 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $308,197.42.
- On Tuesday, September 17th, Alan Taylor sold 13,295 shares of Weave Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $146,643.85.
- On Friday, September 13th, Alan Taylor sold 3,560 shares of Weave Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $36,988.40.
Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $13.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $950.76 million, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
Weave Communications Company Profile
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
