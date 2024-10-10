Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 2,142 Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at $282,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,283.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,283.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of PATK stock opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.06. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $148.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

