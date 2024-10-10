Algert Global LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,914 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $43.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

