Algert Global LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 10.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPK opened at $116.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $125.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Chesapeake Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.78%.

Insider Activity at Chesapeake Utilities

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Paul L. Maddock, Jr. sold 9,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $1,094,037.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,702.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

