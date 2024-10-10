Algert Global LLC Purchases 7,203 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in 89bio by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the period.

Get 89bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETNB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

89bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.09. 89bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.63.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

(Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.