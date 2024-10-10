5,298 Shares in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,091,000 after buying an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in Disc Medicine by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 785,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,342,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth $7,429,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 150,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 944,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,788,000 after purchasing an additional 353,382 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Price Performance

IRON stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.59. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

