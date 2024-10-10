Algert Global LLC Sells 61,985 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,985 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,399,000 after buying an additional 816,176 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CVB Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,014,000 after acquiring an additional 176,694 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,059,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 144,587 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 863,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 95,970 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $18.11 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVBF shares. Stephens upped their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

