Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 4,002 Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,002 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth $43,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 231,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189,878 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,167,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,946,000 after purchasing an additional 87,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Hawaii from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.40.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $63.93 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $255.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $731,223. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

