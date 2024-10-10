Algert Global LLC Invests $236,000 in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,509,000 after buying an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Progress Software by 63.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 491,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Progress Software Trading Up 1.1 %

PRGS opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $67.48. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.53.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

