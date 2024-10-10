HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.60.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Performance

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 4.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Capricor Therapeutics

In other Capricor Therapeutics news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon bought 2,798,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,090,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.5% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

