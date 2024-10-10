Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.09.

ALAB opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. Astera Labs has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 333,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,482,353.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 42,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,701,698.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 333,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,353.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,791 shares of company stock worth $12,933,588 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs by 11,920.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

