Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALGT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.13.

ALGT opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $85.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,050. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,699 shares of company stock worth $77,350 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.7% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 4.5% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 10,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

