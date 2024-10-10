Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Roth Mkm

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALRM. StockNews.com upgraded Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.75.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $53.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day moving average is $63.50. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alarm.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 219,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alarm.com by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,578 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

