American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Susquehanna

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.09.

AAL opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

