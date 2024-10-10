Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $22.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Affirm from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.16. Affirm has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 3.50.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.50 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 22.29%. Research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,961.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,075 shares of company stock worth $4,803,786 over the last 90 days. 13.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2,305.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth $45,219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 34.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

