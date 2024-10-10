Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (BDTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

BDTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BDTX stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Black Diamond Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,891,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $3,029,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 195,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $441,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

